Scenic City Summer Showcase Welcomes 515 Softball Teams To Chattanooga

Connect Sports, a Chattanooga based event management company, will be driving sports tourism this weekend with their Scenic City Summer Showcase.

484 out-of-town teams with over 13,500 people will descend on the Chattanooga region to play select softball in front of over 400 college softball coaches and administration looking to fill their future recruiting classes.

Jeremy Higdon of Connect Sports says, “I love showing off our city. Families enjoy watching their daughters in on-field competition, the opportunity they have to be recruited to play in college, and then can vacation off the field in and around the scenic city.”

14 & under through 18 & under fastpitch softball girls’ teams from 27 states plus British Columbia, Canada primarily come to the scenic city to be recruited by college coaches, but also to compete for the prestigious title of becoming the Scenic City 2022 Champion. The Chattanooga region is the perfect host with the numerous high quality softball complexes and its reputation as one of the nation’s top outdoor tourism destinations.

Greta Hayes, Director of Recreation at the newly formed Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors says, “Our tournament quality venues (Summit of Softball, Warner Park, Frost Stadium) coupled with our beautiful outdoor spaces defines who we are as a host destination. We are ready to be a gracious and appreciative host!”

This Scenic City Summer Showcase has a positive impact for not just Chattanooga and Hamilton County. "We look forward to once again welcoming Connect Sports to Dalton! The impact to our community due to our new found partnership with Connect Sports is truly welcomed and invaluable", said Margaret Thigpen, Director of Tourism for Dalton-Whitfield.

Current college players from Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga State, and more will play exhibition games at Frost Stadium at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening. These games will have free entry to watch some of the top players in the nation compete against each other. Jill Higdon says, “Most Connect Sports employees were players, parents, or coaches in a Scenic City tournament throughout the years. The passion they put into the event shows in their execution.”

This passion and execution combined with regional partnerships and a beautiful destination is a recipe for success. Tim Morgan with Chattanooga Sports (a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co) says, “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza! Between the Scenic City Showcase and the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon, Chattanooga will be demonstrating how a variety of community assets can be utilized to drive large economic returns for our tourism and hospitality industry. The direct economic impact for the Scenic City Showcase alone exceeds an estimated $7 million. It’s going to be a busy weekend!”

Connect Sports’ next event is also in Chattanooga. The first annual Alliance Fastpitch Open Nationals will attract over 100 youth softball teams and their families to the area over a 4 day tournament. This event will be held July 26-29 and will also feature teams from 25+ states. This project was awarded to the Chattanooga region because of our community’s ability to collaborate and demonstrate professionalism.