Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts “Sculptures In The Sky: Let ‘Courage’ Soar”

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park proudly announces the date for its free annual Sculptures In The Sky community event: Saturday, April 23, 2022 from Noon to 5 p.m. at 1800 Polk Street.

The theme this year is “Courage,” recognizing essential workers, including medical workers, first responders and all who have demonstrated boundless courage across the world during the last 24+ months.

Partnering with River City Kites, the skies above the 33 acres of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will be filled with colossal and colorful kites for this event, spanning up to 20 feet. Activities, including kite stunts, Rokkaku kite battles, and music performances are scheduled throughout the day. Kids are invited to race parachute-like kites, called Bols, in the Running with the Bols at 1:00PM.

Starting at 12:00PM, EPB Fiber Optics will be giving away free kites, while supplies last, to children to fly in the park. Plus, attendees will enjoy food trucks and beverages throughout the day from local vendors – Kona Ice, Go Gyro Go, Chatterbox, Final Girl Vegan Food, Party Bites Catering, Luigi’s 4 Sisters, Odd Story and Sweetwater Brewery.

The high-flying family-friendly community event is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. Donations to Sculpture Fields at Montague Park are appreciated for conservation efforts, education programming and more. For more information about the event, visit SculptureFields.org. Attendees may RSVP on Facebook.

Preceding the community event at 10:00AM, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will unveil its newest permanent sculpture installation -- a dramatic 8-foot stainless steel work of art titled “Courage” by Columbian-American sculptor and medical doctor, Santiago Medina. With Medina’s diverse career in medicine, medical imaging and art, he uses advanced medical imaging technology and software to design and create masterpiece sculptures in stainless steel.

In 2019, Medina visited Chattanooga and was so impressed with the early progress of the park, he felt inspired to approach founders John and Pamela Henry with an offer to create a new work specially for Sculpture Fields at Montague Park.

“The gift of ‘Courage’ by Santiago Medina is an important addition to the collection of large-scale contemporary sculptures in the park by top internationally-recognized sculptors,” says William J. Overend, Chairman of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. “It reflects Sculpture Fields’ continued commitment to the culture and well-being of Chattanooga and the region.”

Medina summarizes his artistic passion as “I bring inert stainless steel to life by creating sculptures full of light and movement”. Since studying at Harvard, Medina has been a pioneer in the innovative use of advanced 3D imaging CT and MRI in the creation of unique sculptures. Therefore, Medina brings powerful artistic expression, technological sophistication and physician sensitivity to his beautiful artwork. This creates vibrant timeless masterpieces that will transcend generations.

Medina will travel to Chattanooga from Miami to be present at the unveiling of his work of art on April 23 before the Sculpture In The Sky community event.