Shop, Play, Celebrate At The South Chattanooga Fall Festival & Holiday Market

Before you trick-or-treat, roast a turkey or deck the halls, start your seasonal celebration and shopping at the South Chattanooga Fall Festival and Holiday Market, Saturday, October 29.

This family-oriented festival and market is hosted by the Bethlehem Community Center, South Chattanooga Community Association, and the Net Resource Foundation.

The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Southside Community Park, 3501 Central Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37410. Admission is free and the public is invited.

It’s a great venue to shop for unique gifts, one-of-a-kind holiday decorations, jewelry, locally sourced products, and much more. Vendor space is available at $25. You must bring your own table and chairs, and food trucks are welcomed!

Games, activities and entertainment will be featured. Attendees also can enjoy our play space, which includes a zipline, playground, walking track, large open space, and a pavilion (complete with restroom accommodations).

In addition, the Bethlehem Community Center will be collecting newly purchased toys and winter wear for our families in need of these supplies.

“This festival and holiday market will showcase the beauty of our community; advance our goal of building generational wealth among our families; and welcome visitors, future residents, businesses and nonprofits to join us,” said Maria Noel, president of the South Chattanooga Community Association.

“We are partners with the same goal in mind: the improvement of the South Chattanooga community and the support of its residents,” said Rachel DeVore, Bethlehem Community Center Director of Education.

For more information, to reserve your space, or to make a donation to the success of this event, contact the Net Resource Foundation at 423-401-0503 or email thenetresourcefoundation@gmail.com.