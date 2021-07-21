Siskin Children’s Institute To Host 60th Annual StarNight Gala On September 25th

Siskin Children’s Institute is excited to announce the 60th Annual StarNight gala will be held live and in-person and feature a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, and live band celebrating the true stars of Siskin Children’s Institute, the children with special needs served.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 25 at the beautiful Westin Hotel in downtown Chattanooga. After a year of being apart, let’s come together safely to celebrate and make a difference for children and families in our communities.

StarNight 2021 will highlight the work of our medical team, therapists, teachers, and others who, in an unprecedented year, continued to serve the more than 2400 children in our programs. Derek Bullard, President and CEO, will share exciting updates and goals as we strive to enhance access to care and serve even more children in the coming months and years.

Hosted by Stacy Lightfoot, Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Engagement at UTC and Institute Board Member, StarNight 2021 guests will enjoy a lively cocktail hour featuring local Chattanooga musicians, a specially crafted menu including heavy hors d’ oeuvres, meat carving stations, unique desserts, and musical guest, 2016 Indie R&B Group/Artist of the Year, Bizz and Everyday People.

StarNight 2021 wouldn’t be possible without the contributions and support of Hamico Inc., First Horizon Foundation, W.R. Grace, The Double Cola Company, CMC Commercial Metals, Pris and Robert Siskin, Charles and Betty Lebovitz, Siskin Steel & Supply Co., Southeastern Salvage Home Emporium, Helen Pregulman, ERMC Security Solutions, Jo Ann Yates, Athens Distributing, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Sunny 92.3 Radio, Reagan Outdoor Advertising, and WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

Limited sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available now. To learn more or join our growing list of StarNight 2021 supporters, visit siskin.org/starnight.

Founded in 1950 by Mose and Garrison Siskin in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Siskin Children’s Institute, is a non-profit organization that achieves its mission locally and regionally through pediatric medical and therapy services, education, in-home therapy services, and outreach in the field of developmental disabilities. The Institute provides developmental pediatric health care services; early childhood education where children with and without disabilities learn together; home and community-based early intervention; and family support and professional development programs.

For more information about the services provided at Siskin Children's Institute in your area, visit www.siskin.org