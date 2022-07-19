Soddy-Daisy Community Library To Host Wild Community Elevation Celebration

On Saturday, August 20, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, along with co-sponsor TVA will host the WILD Community Elevation Celebration and Movie in the Park at Veterans Park in Soddy-Daisy.

It is the culmination of the SDCL WILD Summer of Reading Program. The purpose of the event is to celebrate literacy, the non-profits who work so hard and service the Soddy-Daisy area, and to bring the community together for a night of fun.

The event will take place between 5:00p - 8:30p, with the movie beginning at 9p. This year, we’re taking a walk on the WILD side, celebrating all things wild - wild animals, the wild west, wild adventures, and anything else that we can get wild with.

The event is free and open to everyone, regardless of residency. Crafts, games, and activities will be available for everyone, as well as a scavenger hunt, storytelling, and a performance by members of the SDCL Ukulele Workshop. Some organizations will be offering food and beverages for a small fee and a variety of food trucks will be onsite to curb any WILD hunger cravings.

The Soddy-Daisy Community Library will be passing out free books to children 18 and under. Over 30 organizations that support the community will also be on hand with games, giveaways, demonstrations, and community resource information. A complete list of participating organizations will be announced at the beginning of August.

The free movie will begin at approximately 9p. It is the story of two kids who find and play a magical board game and release a man trapped in it for decades - and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game! (film name withheld due to licensing restrictions).

This is the third annual community event hosted by SDCL. In the past, this event was a night of literacy, but has grown to encompass so much more than reading. It is truly an event about celebrating community. We are projecting 400-600 attendees. The press is invited to attend this event.

The KELCURT Foundation, parent organization to the SDCL, is an IRS recognized 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. It receives no tax monies and relies solely on the support of our patrons and our community.

For additional information regarding the SDCL WILD Community Elevation Celebration, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, or the KELCURT Foundation, please contact Kelly Flemings, 423.800.2367.