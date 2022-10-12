Southern Conference Play Continues This Week At Finley For UTC Football After The Bye Week

The Chattanooga Mocs sit at 4-1 through their first five games of the season this year and after a week off they're ready to get back to business as they'll do battle with VMI.

Chattanooga is one of three teams from the Southern Conference currently ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll and they're the highest sitting at 9th. The other teams currently inside the Top 25 are Mercer (No. 11) and Samford (No. 15).

This week against VMI begins a six-game span where UTC plays nothing but Southern Conference opponents to finish the regular season trying to capture the conference's top spot. Their 2-0 record in conference is good enough for third right now as both Mercer and Samford are 3-0.

The next two games will be played at home for the Mocs at Finley Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1:30p this Saturday against the Keydets. VMI isn't one of the strongest teams in the league this season sporting an overall record of 1-4 and they've dropped both of their conference games thus far with setbacks to Western Carolina (38-17) and ETSU (44-21). This will be their first trip to the Scenic City since 2018.

Offensive consistency has been a problem for VMI as they're struggled to find quality quarterback play between two guys who have gotten playing time this season in Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan. In addition, there aren't any big-time offensive playmakers the Mocs shouldn't be able to handle except for junior wide-out Chance Knox.

For Chattanooga, transfer QB Preston Hutchinson has had some very good moments this season but needs to take care of the football a little bit better moving forward has he's thrown five interceptions over the previous four games. Running back Ailym Ford is the straw that stirs the drink by piling up 519 yards this season, which, if you're doing the math at home means he's averaging over 100 yards rushing per game. Also, be on the lookout for their trio of young receivers Javin Whatley, Sam Phillips, and Jamoi Mayes who each have contributed more than 170 yards each and three touchdowns combined.

The names to know on defense are DE Jay Person who leads the team in sacks with 6.5 to go along with two forced fumbles and then there's Devonsha Maxwell who's racked up 3.5 sacks this season.

For head coach Rusty Wright, he's looking to see if some of the things the team has worked on during the bye week last week have stuck, "That's the biggest thing. We worked on some things trying to make ourselves better, and we'll see if that paid off for us."

This is also a special week here in Chattanooga because it's Salute to Heros Week which means all active military, first responders, doctors and nurses get a free general admission ticket to the game this Saturday.

Chattanooga should be able to handle the Keydets this week if they play their game, handle their business, take care of the football, and come out fresh instead of Rusty.