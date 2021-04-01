Southern Lit Alliance Hosting New Journaling Workshops

Journaling can prove beneficial in a variety of ways. It helps to relieve stress and anxiety; allows us to prioritize fears, problems, and concerns; provides an opportunity for positive self-talk and identifying negative thoughts and behaviors; boosts memory, and improves communication skills.

The Southern Lit Alliance has a new upcoming journaling workshop being held virtually on two separate days: Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 PM on Zoom or Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 PM on Zoom.

Each session will be an hour and a half long, and each session will cover the same material, so participants should pick one date out of the two to attend. These workshops are open to both those beginning the practice of journaling and those who’ve journaled for some time; the goal is to help participants get more out of the practice.

Topics covered include the benefits of journaling and types of journaling, as well as methods, tips, and writing prompts to continue journaling. Each session will be hosted by Andreana Lefton, a local poet and freelance writer, and Elisa Negroni, a personal coach, Certified Holistic Coach, and Certified Speaking Circle/Relational Presence Facilitator.

Please visit southernlitalliance.org/journaling-workshops to register for these workshops.

About Southern Lit Alliance

Southern Lit Alliance is a longstanding literary arts organization in Chattanooga, Tennessee, founded in 1952. Its mission is to utilize the incomparable power of literature to inspire, create, and uplift, delivering opportunities that encourage people to read and write. The organization engages audiences through innovative and interesting literary arts experiences and educational enrichment opportunities in local schools and underserved communities in Chattanooga.

For more information about Southern Lit Alliance, please visit www.southernlitalliance.org. Southern Lit Alliance is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Arts Build.

