Southside Synergy

Station Street provides all you need

Living in Chattanooga is a whirlwind of live music, theatrical performances, arts festivals, comedy shows, and one open-mic night after another. This town is not only scenic, but artistic, musical, and fun in every way. Every single night without fail something awesome is happening.

Just off downtown Market Street lies the hidden jewel that is Station Street. Let’s just do a little run-down of everything offered there and why you should be spending more time down by the Chattanooga Choo Choo: three restaurants, five bars, a comedy club, a concert venue and museum, and two dance clubs.

A cobblestone street connects one place to another in this little community of excitement. Weekend nights are when the place really comes to life. Once the sun sets, the street is lit with string lights, creating the perfect “night out” ambiance.

If you are looking for a killer evening out on the town, this is the place to be. You can experience all the places in one night, even. A special cup from each of the bars lets you walk around with your alcoholic beverage as long as you stay within the street limits, a feature called “open container” which nowhere else in town offers.

STIR is the real deal. The restaurant crafts each meal and drink from scratch, using ingredients predominantly from farms and vendors within 100 miles of Chattanooga. On the weekends, brunch time is a hit due in part to the $1 mimosas, but also the live music from various bands. STIR is definitely one of the hottest brunch stops in town.

Just next door is possibly the coolest coffee shop in town, Frothy Monkey. Baristas craft every drink with care, going as far to add little works of art in the frothed cream on top of your favorite latte. They offer a wide variety of meals and even a selection from the bar. That’s right, a bar in a coffee shop.

Chattanooga’s own micro-distillery, Gate 11, produces a wide range of distilled spirits. Owners refer to it as “Small Batch Alchemy.” Drinks are served by the taste, flight, bottle, or cocktail at the indoor and outdoor bars. The distillery doubles as an event space that frequently hosts local bands and artists.

The eye-catching triangular building on the corner is Terminal Brewhouse. The beers are switched out through the seasons, making each visits unique and gives the opportunity to try something new.

Now let’s get into the entertainment for after your crowd pleasing meals.

Get your groove on at Westbound or Reagan’s Place. The next-door neighbor dance clubs offer two unique experiences. At Westbound, let out your inner professional line dancer to the most popular country songs on the charts. At Reagan’s Place, dance to all the hits of the ’80s and ’90s. Each are places to let loose and show off your best (and possibly hilarious) dance moves.

Songbirds is known for hosting some of the best and most unique concerts in town. From tribute bands to local artists, they host it all. Just upstairs on the second floor you’ll find an extensive museum of impressive rare and vintage guitars, making it the perfect spot for music junkies.

In the same building lies what is known as the spot for “Chattanooga’s most fun night out.” The Comedy Catch features top national stand-up comedians that have appeared on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, The Tonight Show, and more.

Keep an eye out for who is performing as sometimes the nights are reserved for improv shows which arguably are the most unpredictable ones that cause the drink-spewing-out-of-your-nose kind of laughter.

Adjacent to the Comedy Catch, Backstage Bar offers delicious food and a full bar before, during, and after the show. Don’t worry, servers come around during the show so you can still get your fix on food and drinks without missing a moment to laugh.

Your night out on the town starts and ends with Station Street!