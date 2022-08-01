Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park

SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park.

This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and works of regional artists. Festival goers can try their hand at free art activities throughout the day from various vendors.

“We are unbelievably excited to host Splash Summer Arts Festival in Chattanooga – the city where I was born and continues to inspire me daily,” said Charlie Newton, internationally acclaimed artist and co-founder of Splash Youth Arts Workshop. ”We designed the festival to be inclusive whereby any and everyone no matter the age or ethnic background will be engaged and entertained. Come help us celebrate Chattanooga’s rich and diverse arts community for a fun cultural experience in Miller Park!”

The current Splash Summer Arts Festival schedule at Miller Park includes the following stage performances between 10 am – 3 pm:

10:10 am – Performance by Brainerd High School Pantherettes

10:45 am – Spoken word by Rhyme “N’ Chatt

11:00 am – Music performance by Ryan Oyer

11:30 am – Music performance by Tryezz

12:00 pm – Performance by Chattanooga Boys Choir

12:30 pm – Musical Performance by Swayyvo

1:00 pm -- Musical Performance by Jasmine Le Shea

1:30 pm – Performance by Chattanooga Ballet

2:00 pm – Performance by T-RAN

Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through creative process.

The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15, with not only a creative outlet but most importantly, with mentoring and social support. This type of support enables students to grow into compassionate and innovative thinkers who see the endless possibilities in the world around them. More than 150 students who reside in neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga greatly benefit from SPLASH.

For information about Splash Summer Arts Festival, visit splashyouthartsworkshop.org or follow Splash Youth Arts Workshop on Facebook and Instagram.