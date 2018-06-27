Summertime, Where The (Lake) Livin’ Is Easy

Enjoy the good life with lake living and the great outdoors

Chattanooga started out as a river town at Ross’s Landing. Today, it’s no different—a bustling area of constant expansion that just keeps growing. The Army Corps of Engineers along with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) keep our waterways operating safely and efficiently. The river adds greatly to the overall economic and housing/business market.

Who doesn’t want to live by or on the water? Well, some might not, but I would think that most do. Living choices are plentiful. Houses, condos, and apartments are springing up everywhere.

The expansion of Riverside Drive downtown is one example of booming construction along the shores. Not to mention the ones that have already been well established for years that keep going up in price. It’s a top end market that keeps growing exponentially. People love the water!

Currently, business wise, construction upgrades are underway to the lock system at Chickamauga Dam. Once completed, barge traffic movement will be expedited for more commerce to flow up and down the river.

Leaving the city by river the lake dwellings become more stretched out along the way. New houses and docks are popping up all along the riverbanks. TVA regulates permits for construction and property owner registration and the riverbanks are monitored so anyone can’t just do anything along the shores.

Go to TVA.com for your lake questions. You can also get the TVA Lake Info app for your smart phone and keep up with your favorite dams along the system.

Great fishing abounds for those who want to enjoy the natural bounty of the river. Marinas are full of fishing boats, runabouts, houseboats, cruisers and many other kinds of marine craft ready to ‘cast off or set sail. Others, like myself, have the lazy pontoon boat, which allows one to get up and walk around and stretch those ‘sea legs’. Shiver me timbers, mate!

Personal watercrafts (such as jet skis) are basically a water motorcycle that is a thrill in itself. You can watch these “water jockeys” alongside tugs, barges and large boats to try and catch their huge wake and either ride it out or jump it. There she blows!

For a more relaxed and personal experience try a paddleboard. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors allowing one to stand or sit and calmly paddle from left-to-right. Just know that these along with swimmers in the water, the law requires that boats create “no wake” around them while in close proximity.

The TWRA patrols the lake enforcing the state’s boat laws. When operating a boat, you must have the following: floatation device (life preserver) for every person on your boat; one throwable floatation cushion; horn, fire extinguisher, current registration, and visible boat numbers on the side of your hull.

The officers are usually very lenient knowing that people are out just to have fun. But, if you fail the initial safety check, you could open yourself up for more scrutiny. Do yourself a favor; be in compliance with the law! Oh yeah, if you put any kind of motor on anything that floats: it must be registered!

To stay informed about what is going on with the lake check out: Chickamauga Lake Property Owners Association. The CLPOA’s purpose is: to maintain, support, and protect the rights of property owners and lake users while encouraging and promoting good and practical stewardship of Chickamauga Lake, including its ecology, water quality, resource management, and aesthetics.

Lake living is a coveted way of life in our area. Safety, conservation and courtesy go a long way in maintaining the waters for all to enjoy for years to come.