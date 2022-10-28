Summit Of Softball Complex To Host A Dazzling Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience

This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors’s Summit of Softball Complex is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

Produced by Family Entertainment Live, “Magic of Lights” will make its debut at the Summit of Softball Complex, featuring dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with over a million individual LED lights.

"We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the Chattanooga community and the Summit of Softball Complex for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition," says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live.

“Thousands have visited the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors’s Summit of Softball Complex from all over the world through softball tournaments and league play,” says Greta Hayes, Director of Recreation with the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors, “Magic of Lights give Chattanoogans and visitors an opportunity to visit this state of the art facility in a new, family, festive atmosphere.”

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy the tour’s brand-new displays, including the 32 foot tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life- sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, BIGFOOT® Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages.

QUICK FACTS - MAGIC OF LIGHTS -

A 32-Foot-Tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie Display

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 manhours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show's giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes are as high as 32 ft tall and as long as several hundred feet.

Magic of Lights shines daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets for this festive holiday event are on sale now and for a limited time, can be purchased for any day starting at just $15 per vehicle.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/Chattanooga