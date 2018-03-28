Supporting Local Arts And Artists

Lee Highway's Reflections Gallery is a must-visit

On any given day, visitors to Reflections Gallery on Lee Highway are treated to an ever-changing array of work by local artists and craftspersons.

For more than 30 years, Reflections Gallery has supported the Chattanooga area artist community. “All of our artists are based in Chattanooga or the immediate surrounding areas,” says artist liaison Lora Miller. “We feature a constant rotation of up to fifteen artists at any given time.”

From appealing landscapes and lifelike portraits, to stunning abstract pieces and mixed media creations, the work featured is always varied in both medium and style. Many of the artists also offer custom commissioned work…just ask the staff. The ability to choose your own size, style and colors make commissioning an original artwork one of the easiest ways to find the perfect fit.

Currently, among a dozen or so local artists exhibiting work at Reflections Gallery are Cindy McCashin, Margaret Park, and Helen Brooks. These three distinctive local artists work in a variety of art mediums and unique styles.

Cindy’s work includes pieces in both acrylics and watercolors. She is fascinated by architecture, and many of her paintings depict local landmarks. Also among her favorite subjects are charming but often dilapidated houses and barns, as well as serene seascapes and landscapes.

Margaret’s evocative watercolors are a study in light, shadows and reflections. Through her brushes, she brings her florals and landscapes to life. She has explored many mediums during her art career, working in oils and pastels, but says watercolors are her current favorite.

Helen is best known for combining acrylics and textures to create intriguing collage pieces. She calls them her “accidental” creations because once the focal point is established, the patterns, textures, shapes and “rhythms” continually change until her artist’s eye tells her a work is finished.

Art lovers will also find gifts ranging from pottery and decorative gourds to one-of-a-kind wood creations. The gift selection also includes jewelry handcrafted from silver and other metals as well as magnificent beadwork.

Nearly everyone on the staff at Reflections Gallery is an artist in his or her own right, each possessing an “eye” for how to best present each featured artist’s work. The “bread and butter” of Reflections Gallery since its inception though, is their custom framing studio, with its seemingly endless selection of framing materials.

Reflections Gallery is also home to a building and teaching Stained Glass Studio, offering classes for all skill levels. Classes are led by Studio Director Summer Harrison. Summer also accepts commissions, and does masterful restorations and repairs. Always experimenting with new ideas, she creates everything from small sun catchers to full doors and windows, each designed by hand.

Adding to the charm of this wonderful 3,000 sq. ft. gallery space are its two resident felines, Pip and Coal, whose only job is to act as occasional tour guides, and do their best to look adorable in the hope of receiving even more attention from visitors than the already considerable amount of love and attention regularly given them by gallery staff. Art pairs well with belly rubs, it seems.

Several times throughout the year, the gallery hosts free open houses and individual receptions to highlight one or more artists’ work. Reflections Gallery is located at 6922 Lee Highway near the intersection of Lee Hwy. and Shallowford Rd. near Champy’s.