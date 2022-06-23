Susan G. Komen Announces Return Of The Chattanooga More Than Pink Walk

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced that it will hold the Chattanooga MORE THAN PINK at Hamilton Place on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The MORE THAN PINK WALK will be the first in-person event since 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in October and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever,” said Tim Newman, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen in Tennessee.

The event welcomes all the members of the breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through registrations and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now," says Newman.

Sponsors for the event include Erlanger Health System, Parkridge Health System, and Pointe Property Group.

The Power of ONE Week – a week’s worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer – will precede the Walk on September 26 - 30. A schedule of in-person and virtual events and additional details will be announced soon.

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

October 1, 2022 at Hamilton Place Mall

7 AM EVENT OPENS

9 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:30 AM WALK

Register Online ay www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk