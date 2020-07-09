Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Going Virtual For 2020

Health and Safety of Participants Must Be Prioritized and Protected During COVID-19

The Chattanooga MORE THAN PINK Walk will be going virtual for the first time. While the pandemic has cancelled many important moments in our lives, our mission to end breast cancer isn’t cancelled, and neither is our walk!

We’re inviting you to Walk Where You Are, because the women and men facing breast cancer need our support now, as much as ever. Whether it’s emotional support via our helpline, financial support through our treatment assistance program, or help navigating their care journey, we must be there for them.

“We have always supported Komen but once breast cancer hit our family, we become more involved. Don’t wait until it hits you or your family to support the cause. It’s important to get involved now! The cures are coming. That’s why we are here fighting for our family, friends, and community” said Connie Daniels, Walk Team Captain and key supporter of Komen Central Tennessee.

VIRTUAL Chattanooga More Than Pink Walk

October 24, 2020

Virtual Opening Ceremony @ 10:00 a.m.

FREE Registration. Start your team at komencentraltennessee.org

No one should face breast cancer alone. Whether you walk for a friend who is newly diagnosed, a co-worker living with this disease or in memory of a loved one, or yourself, we’re stronger when we walk together – even when we’re apart. That’s why your support is so important! Join our passionate More Than Pink Walk community in an experience that connects you with people – no matter where you are – who share our drive for ending breast cancer.