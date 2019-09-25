Swim. Ride. Run. Watch.

A how-to guide on Chattanooga's IRONMAN

It’s that time of the year when a hint of Fall is in the air, though this year, Mother Nature seems to be wanting to keep the thermostat set a bit higher than normal. And one of the very first signs of the approaching change of seasons is when downtown fills with incredibly fit athletes running, riding, and swimming as they prepare for the biggest race of them all: the IRONMAN.

One of more than 40 events in the global IRONMAN Series, the 2019 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga leads athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout downtown Chattanooga and surrounding areas in Northern Georgia.

The annual race offers a professional prize purse of $40,000 and 40 coveted age-group qualifying slots to the 2020 Vega IRONMAN World Championship, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke didn’t need to tell us this, but he does well in reminding the wider world that the city is already home to a thriving athletic community.

“Chattanooga was a natural fit for this event,” he says, commenting that the race will attract a whole new breed of athletes to a city already lauded by hang-gliding and rock-climbing aficionados.

Berke looks forward to watching the IRONMAN event continue to grow over the next few years as it builds upon the city’s reputation as an outdoor adventure paradise.

The up-stream swim in the Tennessee River, which kicks off the race this Sunday at 7:20 a.m., takes place along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk, where athletes will then exit the water at Ross’s Landing Park.

The scenic two-loop bike course takes athletes 11 miles out of town and into the rolling hills of North Georgia, where competitors can expect incredible views as they parallel Lookout Mountain before riding through historic Chickamauga.

The two-loop, 26.2-mile run course through downtown Chattanooga will cover the city’s most desirable attractions from the Tennessee Riverwalk to the Veterans Bridge.

The final stretch will bring athletes down Riverfront Parkway to finish at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

So where’s the best place to see all the action?

SWIM: There is an opportunity to walk down the swim course and watch the entire swim along the Chattanooga Riverwalk.

Organizers will shuttle athletes and spectators to the swim start from the transition point, or they may walk the 2.6 miles up the river along the trail. The swim start has several nice viewing areas. Do be aware that there is no parking at the swim start.

BIKE: This beautiful course heads south of town for 11 miles before making two loops in North Georgia. There will be free shuttles down to Historic Chickamauga from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the transition area at Ross’s Landing.

RUN: The run will offer up plenty of viewing areas on the two-loop course. If you want to relax at the transition area, Ross’s Landing has a park and several water features for both young and old to play in—and, if need be, get cooled off.

From there, a quick walk up Riverfront Parkway will get you to the area where athletes come through to start their second lap. Right around the corner from there is the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, which will no doubt be lined with spectators. The view from here is not one to miss, and you might want to come early to claim a spot.

Across the bridge on the North Shore, Frazier Avenue is full of eclectic shops and places to grab a bite to eat or a drink while cheering on athletes during the run.

Barton Avenue, within walking distance and locally known as “The Hill”, will surely provide another fun perspective on the race.

To get more information about the race, including a full schedule of weekend events, head over to ironman.com.