Taste The Crisp Sweetness Of Fall

Local apple orchards welcome visitors

The Tennessee apple season starts around the end of July or early August, and the last apple usually falls off the tree around October. Even if the trees are bare, there are still farm fresh, local apple adventures to be enjoyed at several nearby orchards.

Although by early November the apples have all been picked, there are still bushels waiting for you to snatch up and take home to make sweet baked apples or to toss in a tangy Asian broccoli salad.

As the only you-pick orchard within an hour of Chattanooga, Wheeler’s Orchard & Vineyard offers a view and experience like no other.

With their nine children, Wade and Anne Wheeler bought the 50-acre farm atop Fredonia Mountain in Dunlap 1974. It’s been a family run operation ever since. They planted their first apple tree in 1978 and today, four generations live and help on the farm.

Jane Wheeler, who took over operations in 2016, began the Fredonia Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the market offers cider samplings, Amish baked goods, and homemade items like soaps and hats.

“We will be open through mid-December and want folks to come out and enjoy the breath-taking view while sipping on hot cider or warming up with locally sourced soup,” Jane said as she pointed out the covered picnic tables.

They offer twenty varieties of apples and twenty varieties of grapes; you can research the ample flavor profiles through their extensive website at wheelersorchard.com. Tennessee Red, Arkansas Black, and Pink Lady can add a pop of color to your otherwise rainy, dreary winter day. You can see what is available and order to be picked up either at their shop (956 Wheeler Rd.) or at the Wednesday Main St. Farmers Market from 4 to 6 p.m.

Other nearby orchards include Apple Valley Orchard in Cleveland and Fairmount Orchard on Signal Mountain. Neither have you-pick; however, there are ample things to occupy your hands during a visit.

Apple Valley Orchards started as a hobby in the 1960’s. The family jokes how, the year after the father began, his wife suggested that he get a few more trees. She expected him to bring about forty plants, but he came home with around four hundred. Any sized group can spend a day in the enormous gift shop and bakery.

Open seven days a week until 5 p.m., Apple Valley Orchard grows 15,000 trees and is eager to extend a branch of knowledge to any inquisitive visitors. Field trips, tours, and tractor rides are only available during peak season, September and October, and come complete with the story of Johnny Appleseed, an apple, and a sample of cider. For more information, contact them at applevalleyorchard.com.

Started in 1971, Fairmount Orchard is nestled on Signal Mountain and open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until dusk until January. Their orchard is a bit more complicated to access, as it envelops the mountain side. There are no tours or tractor rides, but their rustic gift shop is welcoming enough to entertain your mind and mouth for a while. Offering apples, homemade cider, jams, jellies, and caramel apple dip, Fairmount is worth a quick zip up the mountain to enjoy a slow afternoon treat.

Coming from a farmer, here’s some advice before you pack up the car and make a day trip to experience first-hand harvesting of apples or any produce. Some farms do not allow dogs, so call before you lug your pup all the way there just to leave him in the car. Pack a snack and water bottle because, even though they may have food on-site, it is always best to come prepared.

All of these facilities are working farms so there may be fire ant hills and animal dung. Go with an understanding to have attentive and eager eyes...and bellies.