Team ZERO Fights Prostate Cancer

Ironman athletes do righteous battle

Prostate cancer. It’s an ugly horror that leaves movie monsters looking like child’s play. The fear of a boogeyman under the bed can never compare to the real-life endemic of a treacherous demon living and breeding inside of our bodies.

It is the second most common cancer among men in the United States. In fact, one in nine men will suffer from prostate cancer in their lifetime and it takes the life of about one in 41 men.

Team ZERO, the leading national non-profit dedicated to ending prostate cancer, is diligently fighting the battle against the grim disease. I had the pleasure of speaking with Jeffrey Kline, an advocate for Team ZERO and a survivor of prostate cancer.

“I became involved with ZERO when I was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. A few friends and fellow patients introduced me to them through their athlete program. I have been a lifelong runner and triathlete and I have been coaching runners and triathletes globally for 25 years,” says Jeffrey.

“One of the biggest draws for me to ZERO was their grassroots approach to raising awareness and funds for research and their direct involvement with patients. I have been involved in many fundraising activities for them and they have always supported my efforts and the efforts of my athletes and friends that get involved with events they work on, like [this Sunday’s] Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga.”

Jeffrey particularly approves of Team ZERO’s individual approach, which is different from that of many national advocacy groups.

“In a nutshell, they care about individuals and not just big corporate donors. For me, that is the biggest selling point. This isn’t a corporate disease we suffer from. It’s an individual and family disease. ZERO takes the time to touch base with us personally. They offer consultations, advice, medical assistance, direction, and so much more,” Jeffrey says.

“I have reached out to many other foundations over the last five years that support prostate cancer and surprisingly enough the answer I get (if I get an answer) is a canned out-of-a-box response. Not the case with ZERO; it’s always a personal email or phone call. That alone speaks volumes.”

His story is striking, one of a man at peak physical condition, training his body for immense challenges and tests of stamina.

Yet despite his healthy outlook on life, he was still diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. Rather than rolling up the sidewalk and calling it quits, he chose to use his mental stamina to complement his physical abilities. He would beat the disease with continued health, proper diet, and dedication. Since his diagnosis, he has completed two Ironman events and is running 120 miles through the Rockies in order to continue to increase awareness.

“A simple blood test can save your life. Don’t hesitate to get tested today,” says Jeffrey.

As with most diseases, the earlier you know about them, the more advantage and leverage you have to fight them. Prostate cancer has the ability to spread to other parts of the body if left untreated. If you think you or someone you know may be at risk, the time to act is now. Visit cancer.org for more general information on the disease.

Visit support.zerocancer.org in order to learn more about how you can help the battle against prostate cancer. Any size donation helps families in need and provides doctors with funds in order to continue life-saving research. ZERO provides services that save lives.

From free tests to financial support to sharing informational education, ZERO is a power player in the fight to end prostate cancer. You can be there, too, and help them achieve their ultimate goal of beating the disease once and for all.

And be sure to check out all the events leading up and including this Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 here in Chattanooga by visiting ironman.com