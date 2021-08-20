Tennessee American Water To Perform Annual Hydrant Flushing Maintenance Program

Tennessee American Water will begin its annual water system flushing program throughout the Chattanooga area the week of August 23rd and continue through the month of September.

Tennessee American Water crews will open selected fire hydrants throughout the water distribution system for several minutes. Periodic flushing is essential to providing excellent water quality to customers because it removes natural sediment that builds up in water pipes over time. The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.

“Customers count on us to provide high quality water for their comfort, sanitation and fire protection,” said Doug Wagner, vice president of operations. “In addition to continuous infrastructure renewal like main replacements, essential maintenance activities such as our hydrant flushing program are key to providing our customers with high-quality drinking water.”

As employees perform this work, Tennessee American Water asks that customers maintain a safe distance from the worksite and equipment in the field. We also remind our customers that for their safety and the safety of our employees, to follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and not approach employees when they are seen working in the field.

During flushing, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or slight discoloration of their water. Customers with discolored water should open a cold water spigot, like a hose bib or their bathtub, until the water clears. The water remains safe to consume.

Customers with questions about the flushing program may also contact Customer Service at 1-866-736-6420.