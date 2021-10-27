Tennessee Aquarium Experts Busy As Science Center Turns Five

From its solar water heater and rainwater collection cistern to the buzzing meadow of native plants that serves as its front yard, everything about the Tennessee Aquarium's state-of-the-art field station resonates with its commitment to the environment and freshwater conservation.

Since opening its doors on Oct. 27, 2016, this 14,000-square-foot, $6 million facility has served as the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) headquarters. The Conservation Institute existed long before this grand opening, but having a dedicated facility to serve as the nexus of the Aquarium's conservation efforts was an important moment in its mission to protect freshwater.

"The Aquarium had always wanted to invest more heavily in our conservation efforts," says Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium's vice president of conservation science and education. "We've always focused on the rivers and streams of the Southeast. That made us unique among other aquariums, and opening this facility allowed us to expand our impact.

"It was important to all of us that we not only displayed and celebrated these animals but also did something to protect them."

In the first five years of operation at the new facility, TNACI staff have tackled a sweeping scientific agenda, from spawning nearly extinct freshwater fish and evaluating the conservation status of Alligator Snapping Turtles to studying the impact of microplastic debris on rivers and streams.

As the epicenter of the Aquarium's conservation work celebrates its first significant anniversary, however, its scientists haven't slowed their pace. During the summer and fall, TNACI staff juggled many active projects alongside partnering organizations and agencies throughout the region.

In September, TNACI biologists and Aquarium staff donned wetsuits and snorkels to evaluate the health of Bridled Darters in Holly Creek in the Northeast Georgia foothills. In addition to surveying the Bridled Darters' population size, scientists also collected fin samples that were sent to the University of West Alabama for further analysis. Combined, these data will help scientists determine if this rare fish warrants listing as an endangered species in years to come.

Two weeks later, TNACI's crew was in the field (and submerged) again, this time in the pristine waters of the Tellico River near Tellico Plains, Tenn. On this occasion, they were in pursuit of charismatic, colorful Tangerine Darters. These enormous — for a darter, at least — freshwater fish aren't of any particular conservation concern, but they have an essential role to play in saving another endangered Tennessee native: the Cracking Pearlymussel.

Like more than 70 percent of all Southeastern freshwater mussels, Cracking Pearlymussels are endangered and at risk of extinction in the next 100 years. Mussels are especially sensitive to changes in water quality and have seen a massive decline in their populations in recent decades due to habitat degradation caused by human activity.

The mussel life cycle requires the help of freshwater fish through a beautifully bizarre interaction that aids in their dispersal through rivers. Female mussels that are ready to release their larvae (baby mussels) draw in specific fish species, sometimes using astonishingly elaborate lures. This biological smoke and mirrors display takes various forms, from mimicking the fish's prey to imitating the enticing motions of a potential mate.

Once near enough, the mussels infect the duped fish with their larvae, either by clamping their shell closed around their target or releasing their offspring in an unavoidable cloud. After harmlessly attaching to the fish's gills, the larvae use it as a kind of underwater Lyft service. After a few days' ride, they detach and sink to the waterway's bottom, enabling the otherwise sedentary mollusks to colonize new areas.

Cracking Pearlymussels are uniquely adapted to use Tangerine Darters to expand their range. The Tangerine Darters that TNACI scientists collected from the Tellico will spend the winter at the Aquarium's field station and will be spawned in the spring. Any produced offspring will be sent to the Cumberland River Aquatic Center, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) mussel propagation and restoration facility near Nashville.