Tennessee Aquarium Celebrates 28th Anniversary With 15 Minutes Of Tranquility

Tennessee Aquarium to celebrate their 28th anniversary with 15 minutes of tranquility

The Tennessee Aquarium opened on May 1, 1992 and has been one of the world’s top-rated aquariums ever since. Tens of millions of guests have made lifelong memories while relaxing in the soothing atmosphere of this Chattanooga institution.

The Aquarium remains closed to visitors, but we hope you’ll celebrate our 28th anniversary and decompress a bit while enjoying 15 minutes of tranquility, courtesy of a few of the thousands of animals in our living collection.

We have not set a date for reopening, but you can stay connected to our experts and animals through live web cameras, Facebook Live events, and science-based learning at home.

A nonprofit, the Aquarium has been dealt a significant financial blow since the coronavirus temporary closure began on March 13. To offset the ongoing operational costs we continue to incur caring for the animals, we are accepting donations to the Tennessee Aquarium’s Emergency Operations Fund.

The Tennessee Aquarium team looks forward to welcoming everyone back when the time is right. And, we look forward to getting back on track. Our 2019 Annual Report illustrates how we celebrated a number of achievements and wrapped up another decade of economic impact, conservation leadership, and inspirational educational opportunities.