Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes 25 Millionth Guest

Tennessee Aquarium Holiday Celebration to Coincide With Arrival of 25 Millionth Guest

As host to millions of guests, the Tennessee Aquarium and its many animal ambassadors have created millions of photo opportunities and forged millions of cherished memories over the years.

With the imminent arrival of the holidays, the Aquarium is thankful for the opportunity to have touched — and to continue to touch — so many lives. In the coming weeks, however, several guests’ visits will be extra-memorable as the Aquarium celebrates hosting 25 million visitors since opening in 1992.

The Aquarium projects it will pass this incredible milestone during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: Thursday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 25. During the preceding week, a “prize patrol” will award six randomly selected guests with gift shop certificates, vouchers for a Chattanooga hotel stay and tickets for a return visit to the Aquarium.

Additionally, one grand prize recipient will receive a lavish prize package valued at more than $1,000.

The 25-millionth guest will receive complimentary tickets to the Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater, $250 gift certificate to the Aquarium gift shops, a special behind-the-scenes tour, VIP pass to more than 20 Chattanooga-area attractions, and voucher to return to Chattanooga and stay in the new Edwin boutique hotel.

“We’re excited to be passing this incredible milestone at such a special time of year,” says Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford. “This is a remarkable place, where so many people have created memories together. We’re grateful for the community support that has helped us become one of the world’s best aquariums.”

The 25 millionth guest’s arrival coincides with the annual return of the Aquarium’s Holidays Under the Peaks celebration. From Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, the Ocean Journey and River Journey buildings will be filled with the kind of seasonal cheer only an Aquarium can offer. Every day, guests can take advantage of a packed slate of special seasonal events, including:

Daily animal programs

During Holidays Under the Peaks, educators will lead daily special programs that offer insights into animals like romping River Otters, toad-ly awesome amphibians and the Bearded Dragon, a lizard so fast it could be a walk-on for Santa’s sleigh team.

Nov. 16-30

• Otter enrichment (North American River Otters)• Hoppy Holidays (various frog and toad species)

Dec. 1-15

• Sandy Claws (Bearded Dragon)• Stars & Bells (Sea Stars and jellyfish)

Dec. 16-31 • Colorful Chameleons (Panther Chameleons)

• Octopus Enrichment (Giant Pacific Octopus)

[A full list of the Aquarium’s year-round Extraordinary Experiences is available at tnaqua.org/animals-exhibits/extraordinary-experiences.]

SCUBA Claus

Yes, in addition to defying the laws of time and space to bring joy to the entire world in a single night, St. Nicholas is also SCUBA-certified. During Holidays Under the Peaks, visitors will get to see the Jolly Old Elf achieve neutral buoyancy — no mean feat with a belly like that! — while diving in the Nickajack Lake and River Giants exhibits. This year, you can catch Santa’s underwater adventures on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 23:

• Nov. 17 — Nickajack Lake (11 a.m.)

• Nov. 18 — River Giants (2 p.m.)

• Nov. 24 — River Giants (11 a.m.)

• Nov. 25 — Nickajack Lake (2 p.m.)

• Dec. 1 — Nickajack Lake (11 a.m.)

• Dec. 2 — River Giants (2 p.m.)

• Dec. 8 —River Giants (11 a.m.)

• Dec. 9 — Nickajack Lake (2 p.m.)

• Dec. 15 — Nickajack Lake (11 a.m.)

• Dec. 16 — River Giants (2 p.m.)

• Dec. 22 — River Giants (11 a.m.)

• Dec. 23 — Nickajack Lake (2 p.m.)

[Dive schedule subject to change. Check for dates and times at tnaqua.org/holidays.]