Tennessee Aquarium’s Rediscover The Fun Pass Offers Discounted Admission All Winter Long

The Tennessee Aquarium is an undeniably magical place to visit at any time, but there’s something especially appealing about escaping into a world of aquatic wonder when the weather turns. With the imminent arrival of fall and cooler temperatures, the Aquarium and Food City are rolling out a new pass to provide families with ready respite from dreary seasonal doldrums.

The Rediscover the Fun Pass provides unlimited Aquarium visits for two specified adults and any five children (ages 18 and under) from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28. Passes are $90 and are only available for purchase Oct. 14-Nov. 17 at select Food City locations in Chattanooga, Dalton, Georgia, and Cleveland, Tennessee. To buy a pass, customers must present their Food City ValuCard at the register.

“We want families to have the opportunity to come visit in a fun, safe and economical way and make the best of a year that has been hard on many of us,” says Monnie Leigh Meads, the Aquarium’s membership and group sales manager.

This winter, pass holders will have a built-in remedy for cabin fever with on-demand access to two massive buildings packed with fascinating exhibits displaying thousands of animals. And without the stress of trying to fit the entire experience into a single day, they’ll be able to explore at a more leisurely pace.

By slowing down and taking a longer, closer look, pass holders will be better able to appreciate details they might otherwise overlook, such as how a River Otter’s ears shut tight underwater or the way light shimmers inside a Paddlefish as it opens its enormous mouth to feed. Or they could just camp out in the all-new Turtles of the World gallery to soak in the abundant cuteness of its hatchling-filled nursery.

Owners of a Rediscover the Fun Pass also will receive discounts in the Aquarium’s gift shops, off tickets to IMAX films and concessions as well as reduced prices on all extra guest tickets.

An IMAX film is the perfect complement to an Aquarium visit, especially at a reduced price. Chattanooga’s largest screen (and only regional location to experience revolutionary IMAX with Laser technology) currently is offering a trio of recent favorite films:

Great Barrier Reef 3D — Explore the amazing diversity of life and the fragile beauty of the largest living structure on earth through the eyes (and lens) of one of its most unexpected residents and greatest champions: conservationist and underwater filmmaker Jemma Craig.

— Explore the amazing diversity of life and the fragile beauty of the largest living structure on earth through the eyes (and lens) of one of its most unexpected residents and greatest champions: conservationist and underwater filmmaker Jemma Craig. Superpower Dogs 3D — Meet some of the best, brightest and most-talented examples of man’s best friend. Learn how these powerful pups use their special skills to help disaster victims, protect endangered species and even give comfort to victims of trauma. Narrated by Chris Evans.

— Meet some of the best, brightest and most-talented examples of man’s best friend. Learn how these powerful pups use their special skills to help disaster victims, protect endangered species and even give comfort to victims of trauma. Narrated by Chris Evans. Turtle Odyssey 3D — Embark on an epic voyage with a young sea turtle hatchling as she explores South Pacific waters filled with a host of amazing animals, including Manta Rays, Giant Cuttlefish and Leafy Sea Dragons. Narrated by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe

Purchasing an annual Aquarium membership can extend the Rediscover the Fun Pass benefits for an entire year, in addition to other perks, such as discounted admission to partnering Southeastern attractions and access to exclusive members-only events. Owners of a Rediscover the Fun Pass will be offered a chance to upgrade to an Aquarium membership at a reduced rate early next year.

A list of Food City locations selling the Rediscover the Fun Pass is available at foodcity.com/community/events/351/

Additional Aquarium membership details and purchase options are listed at tnaqua.org/members.

