Tennessee State Parks Announce Discounts for State Residents on Overnight Accommodations

Tennessee State Parks are providing a 10-percent discount for Tennessee residents to enjoy overnight accommodations through a new Tennessee Resident Discount Program, applying to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms across the state.

“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.”

Tennessee State Parks encourage Tennesseans to visit a park that is close to home when selecting a vacation destination and practice social distancing. The state parks offer a variety of options for overnight stays, including lodge rooms, cabins, and sites for RVs, tents and hammock camping. Overnight accommodations are open, but availability may be limited as parks officials work to maintain social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations are available online at reserve.tnstateparks.com. Simply select “Tennessee Resident Discount” during payment. Reservations are also available in-person or by phone by calling the specific park. Go to tnstateparks.com for details.

The discount is for all Tennessee residents 18-and-older with a valid state-issued photo ID. A Tennessee resident must occupy the campsite, cabin or lodge room to qualify. Guests must provide a current valid state-issued photo ID that includes a valid Tennessee residence at time of check in. Staff will not accept photocopies of the ID as proof of residency. The discount will not apply to premium campsites, and some camp exclusions may apply.

The discount may not be combined with other discounts such as active military, disabled veteran, senior, disabled, or state employee discounts. The discount does not apply to group facilities, boat rentals, and permits. Discounts will not apply to reservations made prior to July 1.

Tennessee State Parks officials advise everyone to bring and wear a mask when entering public facilities or in areas where six feet of separation is not possible. TNStateParks.com provides additional tips and safety precautions on the Keeping Visitors Healthy page of the website.

