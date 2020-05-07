Tennessee State Parks To Hold Virtual 5K Race

Tennesseans doing their part to stay apart – but also eager to keep moving – will be able to participate in a virtual 5K race this month organized by Tennessee State Parks to coincide with World Bee Day on Wednesday, May 20.

A virtual race is a race that can be run or walked from any location. You get to run your race at your own pace and time it yourself. Whether the course is a personal treadmill or a neighborhood sidewalk, participants of all skill levels who like to run, walk, or a combination of both, can register for the virtual race to be held May 17-23.

Registration fee is $20, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project, which helps establish honeybee hives in state parks across the state.

The fee includes a finisher’s medal and certificate, both of which will be sent to the participant by mail, and a virtual bib that will be emailed. Contestants may log time at any point during the week of the race. They are encouraged to complete their miles on May 20.

The race lasts a week to allow participants to choose any day or days during the week they would like to complete their 5K. They have the entire week to input their time into It’s Your Race at itsyourrace.com.

The race can be completed in whatever way is more enjoyable. For example:

Run with your dog.

Use a treadmill.

Run the race in increments, a portion each day.

Walk part of it. Run part of it.

Run where you like, but it is recommended staying relatively close to home.

It’s up to you. If you want to run loops in your kitchen, that works.

The purpose of World Bee Day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem. Pollinator health is critical to Tennessee’s agricultural, environmental and ecological health. The Tennessee State Parks Honey Project is in several state parks to promote pollinator and environmental health in the parks, provide an experiential learning opportunity for visitors, and to produce sweet treats for park guests. Tennessee State Parks sell the honey in state park gift shops and use the honey in state park restaurants.

To register for the virtual 5K race, visit honeyprojectvirtual5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13476.

For more information on the Tennessee Honey Project, visit tnstateparks.com/honey-project.