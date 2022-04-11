The 41st Annual Red Bank Jubilee Comes To Red Bank City Park On Saturday, May 7th

Red Bank Jubilee Flyer Final Version

Officials with the City of Red Bank invite the public to join them at the 41st Annual Red Bank Jubilee scheduled for Saturday, May 7th. The free family-friendly and dog-friendly event will be held at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road from 11am until 4pm.

The Jubilee will kick off at 8am with a 5k and 10k “MoonPie Move Run,” sponsored by Scenic City Multisports, a Chattanooga-based company known for putting on unique races and events. 5K runners will start and finish from the Red Bank Jubilee near Food City for a fast and flat route while the 10K will do the same route plus the challenging climb to White Oak Park.

Finishers will have the chance to indulge in MoonPies, coffee, and MoonPie Stout Beer donated by Naked River Brewing. Race participants are encouraged to stay and check out the Jubilee after the race. Participants can register at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/58304/moonpie-move-5k-and-10k.

Organizers recruited area businesses to provide sponsorships for the Jubilee, enabling the city to potentially make this event one of the best events in Red Bank - not only this year, but in years to come. Red Bank Commissioner Pete Phillips wanted to especially thank Rise Partners for their commitment and level of sponsorship that will make this year’s event so spectacular.

“I want to thank Geoff Smith with Rise Partners for their financial contribution and support for the Jubilee,” said Phillips. “Without Rise and all our wonderful sponsors, the level of quality musicians, vendors, and activities would not be possible.”

Live music will be performed throughout the day featuring bands such as Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band, Drive Train Southern Rock Band, The Molly Maguires, and In The Company of Wolves.

In addition to presenting live music, a host of craft vendors, and numerous food trucks, the Jubilee will be introducing a beer garden for the adults to enjoy. Local breweries Naked River Brewing Company, Clever Ale Brewhouse, and Monkey Town Brewing will be offering selections of their craft brews.

Children can enjoy the day playing on the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field, riding in the Bicycle Rodeo hosted by the Red Bank Police Department and White Oak Bicycle Co-op, and numerous other games and activities offered by the city.

Entry is free for everyone. For more information, call 423-269-7927 or go to www.redbanktn.gov.