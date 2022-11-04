The Alternative Baseball League Meets The Scenic City With The Chattanooga Classic

What do you do if someone in your life has a love of sports but has dealt with a disability in their life?

If they love baseball, there's an answer for that with the Alternative Baseball League which currently has 29 teams spanning across the country.

This weekend, a special event will be coming to Chattanooga as Alternative Baseball League players from across the country, along with former professional baseball players will be descending upon the Scenic City for the Chattanooga Classic.

The Chattanooga Classic will be played at AT&T Field (Home of the Chattanooga Lookouts) and will feature two mixed teams comprised of both Alternative League players and former pros.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, and tickets will be $10 (you can purchase them here through the Chattanooga Lookouts website, you will NOT be able to purchase them at AT&T Field as the ticket windows will NOT be open).

Chattanooga has an Alternative Baseball team, but they haven't played since the pandemic and they're currently looking for a coach. If you have any interest, please check out their website for more information about how to become a coach. Additionally, if you're looking to play you can sign up to do that as well via the Alternative Baseball website.

If you want more information on the Chattanooga Classic, the Alternative Baseball league in general, or to even learn about the man who founded the league I had him as a guest on The Word With G earlier in the week in Taylor Duncan. Check out the conversation at: open.spotify.com/episode/2OIzDsOew3N8MaJFS1o4Ii