The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Bubbles Of Fun Run

This summer, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its first annual Bubbles of Fun Run.

On June 12, 2021, the Austin Hatcher Foundation is holding a Fun Run, 5K and 10K run. The Fun Run will be for children and anyone not looking to time their run. The 5K and 10K runs will both be timed with medals awarded at the finish line.

The run will be held at Camp Jordan at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge, TN. Registration is open now at www.hatcherfoundation.org/run.

“This event is something brand new for our fundraising platform,” said foundation President Amy Jo Osborn. “This opportunity is special. It is a way for the community to come together to exercise, enjoy a fun run together as a family, or just walk with friends all to make a difference in the lives of families faced with the journey of childhood cancer. It’s pretty exciting.”

The inaugural event will be themed around the AHFPC classic bubble logo with runners and volunteers encouraged to blow bubbles along the race course. The event is a celebration of joy and hope as runners raise funds to provide a brighter future for families faced with pediatric cancer.

Participants will also be asked to create an individual fundraising page and encourage friends and family who may not be running in the event to partner with the foundation through donations to this personal page. Everyone is encouraged to create a foundation personal fundraising page at www.hatcherfoundation.org/run.

Funds raised through the Bubbles of Fun Run directly impact and provide services for children and families with the tools to cope in the present and thrive in the future after childhood cancer. The foundation’s Education Advancement Center houses evidence-based programs to address each child and family member’s needs including: Counseling (individual, trauma, grief, sibling, and family), Industrial Arts (shop class), Occupational Therapy (physical, sensory, or cognitive development), and Art and Music Therapy (enhance emotional and physical function), Family Programming (day camps, parent events, and sibling events), Cognitive and Behavioral Health Therapy, Sibling Support (one-on-one counseling, enrichment, and more), Academic Support (IEP/504 plan, tutoring, and virtual learning), Neurocognitive Testing (measures cognitive abilities, attention, problem solving, memory, language, IQ, visual/spatial skills, academic skills, and social-emotional function).

All services are provided at no cost whatsoever to patients and families.

The foundation is still looking for sponsors for this inaugural event. If your business would like to partner with the foundation for this event, contact AHFPC Marketing and Events Coordinator Paige Holloway at paige@hatcherfoundation.org.

