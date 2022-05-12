The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Second Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its second annual Bubbles of Fun Run presented by U.S. Xpress on June 11, 2022.

This exciting and family friendly event will be held at the Tennessee Riverwalk and consists of a 5K, 10K, and one mile Fun Run for the entire family. The 5K and 10K events will be timed and receive medals awarded at the finish line.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. at the Tennessee Riverpark Shelter #4. The shelter is located near the entrance of the riverwalk found at 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406. Registration is open now at www.HatcherFoundation.org/run.

“The Austin Hatcher Foundation is one of our core community partners here at U.S. Xpress,” said U.S. Xpress Social Media Content Specialist Lauren Foster. “We love supporting their mission, getting our team members more engaged, and spreading awareness of the great work the foundation does!”

The annual Bubbles of Fun Run event is a celebration of joy and hope as runners help raise funds to provide a brighter future for families with pediatric cancer. In keeping with the foundation’s logo, bubbles will be blown at various stations throughout the course. Runners are also encouraged to blow their own bubbles along the way, filling the course with an uplifting and hope-filled atmosphere.

This year’s event is presented by U.S. Xpress. Runners will receive special swag in their participant bags from U.S. Xpress and will be able to see the Austin Hatcher Foundation wrapped U.S. Xpress truck at the event.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to create a personal fundraising page for this event. Everyone can make an impact by sharing their page on social media and among friends and family to raise awareness and additional funds for the Austin Hatcher Foundation.

Funds raised through the Bubbles of Fun Run directly impact and provide services for children and families with the tools to cope in the present and thrive in the future after childhood cancer. Families of the foundation are provided with services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Occupational Therapy, NeuroPsych Testing, Family Programs, and more at absolutely no cost to them.

To learn more about the annual Bubbles of Fun Run, register for the event, or create a personal fundraising page, visit www.HatcherFoundation.org/run today.