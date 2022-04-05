The Bethlehem Center To Host 2nd Annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee

The Bethlehem Center will host its second annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 18 from 1 pm – 4 pm at the center’s location in Chattanooga’s Southside at 200 W. 38th Street.

In honor of the commemoration of African-American emancipation celebrated annually across the United States, the Bethlehem Center originally decided to host a Juneteenth jubilee with the goal of bringing Chattanooga communities together for a great day of celebration, fellowship, and to support locally owned African American small businesses. This year there will be food trucks and over 40 vendors selling art, handmade jewelry, holistic skin products, and more onsite at the jubilee.

“We are so excited to host our Southside Juneteenth Jubilee this year,” said Shari Watson, the Director of Marketing for the Bethlehem Center. “Last year, not only did we showcase over 40 African American business owners, we also celebrated Juneteenth with over 400 attendees from Chattanooga, Atlanta, and Alabama. It was an honor to provide a space where all communities came together to support local businesses and participate in a cultural heritage event in the Greater Chattanooga area.”

For more information about the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee or to learn about vendor and partnership opportunities, please contact Shari Watson at (423) 266-1384 ext. 103 or send an email to swatson@thebeth.org