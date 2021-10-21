The Bethlehem Center To Host First Annual Fall Festival

by

The Bethlehem Center will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30 from 1 pm – 4 pm to celebrate the coming of fall, offering a family-friendly environment for kids and community members to enjoy.

The festival will offer various games, face painting, candy for children, music, and shopping as more than 25 local vendors including four food trucks will be in attendance. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes as the fall festival is replacing the center’s traditional Hallelujah Night.

“As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to host our first annual Fall Festival and engage with the families and adults in our community,” said Darian Sylvester, Community Outreach Manager at The Bethlehem Center. “With a variety of local businesses and community partners slotted to attend, we anticipate this event to generate positive momentum around communal togetherness and mutuality. As we continue maneuvering through the pandemic, hosting events like this is important for remembering who our neighbors are.”

The festival will take place at the Bethlehem Center located at 200 W 38th Street. Parking is available directly behind the Bethlehem Center at Westside Missionary Baptist Church. Attendees are advised to wear masks when around others. 

For more information about The Beth’s Fall Festival, contact Darian Sylvester at (423) 266-1384. 

