The Chattanooga’s Women’s March

Thousands of women gather together in solidarity again this year

Last year, brave women across the face of our nation stood together, marched together to elevate the voices of marginalized women and the ripple effect it’s had on not only the lives of women today, but also on the future for young girls everywhere is something to truly be proud of.

“As I march, searching for signs held by little hands with pride,” says Women’s March organizer Candy Janish, “my heart swells to see the wonder and strength in the children’s faces as they look with admiration at the people they love standing up for what is right. I march to show the youth that they do not have to stay quiet when faced with injustice and inequality, and that there are always others that will stand and fight with them.”

It was on the shoulders of women like this, with unwavering morals in the face of injustice, that we rallied together in honor of a female future. The women’s march is part of a time-honored tradition of women kicking ass for what’s right by means of protest.

“Last year’s march grew out of a need to have our voices heard in a time when politics were becoming increasingly partisan,” says Women’s March public information officer Ginger Moss. “And the policy that comes out of that political climate often disregards women’s rights to sovereignty.”

This year’s march is, simply put, a continuation of that effort. To continue pushing forward with what’s right for all, not just some.

“Coming out once in the face of injustice is powerful,” says Moss. “But continuing to come out, to speak up, to band together, to demand better—that’s when sustained effort can turn into real change.”

Chattanooga’s 2018 Women’s March will be held at Coolidge Park on Saturday at 11am, with special guest speakers at 11:30, and the march itself beginning at noon. Throughout the event there will be music, food trucks, and tables for local, women-run businesses.

If you’re wondering what you as an individual can do beyond just attending the Women’s March, “get close to the things that keep gender inequity alive, and do your small part to dismantle them,” says Moss.

Get involved in organizing events to better the living and working conditions of women in your area. Get your friends involved, tell people why you march, who you’re marching for. Just do your part; whatever that may be.

Reverend Alaina Cobb, the MC for the March, had this to say about her reasons for marching. “I march to remind myself and others that the power to change our world is within our grasp. I march because someone marched for the rights I have today. I march because the work of liberation is not done. I march for my daughters. I march for my sisters. I march for me.”

So show up Saturday. Make a sign, a banner, a sweatshirt. Bring your girlfriends, bring your mother, sister, aunt. Let your voice be heard.

Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.

Chattanooga Women’s March

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Coolidge Park

150 River St.

chattanoogawomensmarch.com