The Chattanooga Beard (And Mustache) Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at Chattanooga Market. It’s been two years since the Chattanooga Beard Contest was held, due to COVID. Market organizers are happy to be bringing it back this Sunday.

The contest was developed to engage and entertain the community in support of the many who participate in No-Shave November. Additionally, there are a few local makers at the Market who concentrate on products developed just for maintaining a healthy and tamed beard or mustached.

Moccasin Bend Soap and Beard is one such Market vendor participating in this fun event offering prizes in each category for the contest. Additional prizes include Chattanooga Market swag.

Advance sign-ups are preferred (free), but not required by visiting Chattanooga Market online. The contest will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 13th. Regular Market hours are Sundays, 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Categories for the Chattanooga Beard Contest are:

Festive Decorated

Most Likely to Succeed

Best Groomed*Longest

Coolest Mustache

Live music is a staple at the Chattanooga Market each week. This Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage: Paul Childers at 12:30pm and Randy Steele at 2:00pm.

There are only a few Sundays left in the regular outdoor season; the final Sunday being November 20th. The Market will be closed November 27th for Thanksgiving weekend. The annual Chattanooga Holiday Market then begins the first weekend in December at the Chattanooga Convention Center.