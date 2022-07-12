The Chattanooga Market Celebrates All Things Tomato This Sunday On The Southside

While tomatoes have been in season for several weeks now, the downtown Chattanooga Market is getting ready for the annual Top Tomato Festival this Sunday, July 17th, from 11am - 4pm.

It's a Bloody Mary sampling event highlighting the best batches in town. The event is organized and is held at the Chattanooga Market every year.

Patrons can buy a $15 ticket to get tastings from 5 "Top Tomato" restaurants. Non-alcoholic drinks are available upon request.

Who will win? There will be a People's Choice and a Judge's Choice to determine the best.

Here's whose mixing up the best Bloody Mary beverages Sunday, July 17th:

  • Old Gilman Grill
  • Burger Republic
  • Southside Social
  • Bitter Alibi
  • High Rail

Of course, there will be plenty of organic, heirloom, grape, and other varieties of tomatoes. It's also a good time to begin canning and jarring for the winter months to have delicious tomatoes all year round.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Chattanooga River Market continues on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday 10am-5pm. This Market features local art, food artisans and live music right along the plaza water features. Free yoga is held every Saturday at 10am, participants should bring their own mat and water.

