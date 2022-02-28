The Chattanooga Market Returns To The First Horizon Pavilion Beginning April 23

The 2022 Chattanooga Market season is scheduled to open on Saturday, April 23rd and Sunday, April 24th.

Opening weekend always brings a flurry of activity at Chattanooga Market…new vendors, familiar faces and a general feeling that “spring has sprung”. Organizers are excited to bring back a full schedule of themed events too—one of the many festive aspects of the popular Sunday Market.

Executive Director of Chattanooga Market, Chris Thomas, looks forward to the opening weekend, “The past several months we’ve been planning, vetting and accepting new vendors, forging new relationships with local non-profits and getting prepared for the entire community to visit us this 2022 season.”

Chattanooga Market holds true to its mission of providing a platform for growers and makers to offer their goods, while providing a Sunday gathering spot where patrons can enjoy a family-friendly, cultural experience. Producers who come to sell at the Market include local and regional farms, food artisans, wood-workers, photographers, artists and craftsmen of all disciplines.

Topping out at nearly 200 vendors each week, there is always something new to see and enjoy. Opening weekend patrons are typically eager to purchase flower bouquets, farm fresh strawberries and staples such as cheeses, breads and meats.

With about a dozen food trucks to choose from each week, it is always lunch time at the Market. The local eats include café-style sandwiches, empanadas, authentic Mexican, famous Lupi’s Pizza, Cajun food, low country seafood and many other types of cuisine.

Live music is featured each Market day on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage, both at noon and 2:30pm hosting singers/songwriters and bands of many different genre. Local favorite, Sweet Georgia Sound, will be performing live on opening weekend. The 20+ piece band is well known for its swing and big band music.

The schedule of events for 2022 season includes some local favorites such as the Ice Cream Social (June 12th) benefitting Girls, Inc. of Chattanooga and a few new ones including the BLOOMS! Flower Festival on May 22nd. Notable, Chattanooga Oktoberfest is scheduled for the weekend of October 8 and 9th.

In addition, the Erlanger Market has returned to the year-round Friday schedule. Held at the downtown campus Medical Mall, the hours are Fridays, 10:30-1:30pm near the Starbucks. About 20 vendors set up each week with a sampling of food, flowers and art.

Beginning Saturday, March 12th-Sunday, March 13th, spring break weekends are spent at Chattanooga River Market on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. After Easter, the Market continues there on Saturdays through October 1st. This outdoor Market hosts dozens of artists and crafters, musicians rotating each week and a featured food truck.