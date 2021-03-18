The Chattery Reimagines Annual Adult Egg Hunt To Adapt To Current Times

Last year, The Chattery launched at-home craft kits as an extension of their live classes and webinars. The Chattery’s at-home craft kits provide an experience for hands-on learning at your own pace. Today, they’ve launched a new group of “basKITS” just in time for what would be their annual fundraiser, The Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour. Kits include watercolor + chill basket, hoppy hour basket, and an egg hunt kit.

The Chattery’s Great Adult Egg Hunt typically takes place on the Saturday before Easter at Sculpture Fields and hundreds of eager “hunters” show up for music, beverages and of course, to hunt eggs. Attendees usually take to Sculpture Fields to hunt wooden eggs that artists from Chattanooga and beyond have used as a blank canvas to create evergreen works of art. With the egg hunt being canceled again, the team at The Chattery wanted to find a unique and creative way to enjoy the egg hunt at home.

“The Great Adult Egg Hunt is such a fun fundraiser and we look forward to its return in 2022,” says Kristen Robinson, board chair of The Chattery. “The board is so excited for what Jennifer and Shawanda have come up with in lieu of hosting an egg hunt and hope everyone enjoys this at-home egg hunt experience.”

Here’s what you’ll find inside of each kit:

Watercolor & Chill

The perfect basket if you need a mental moment for yourself.

36 color watercolor kit + brush

Extra brushes in 10 different sizes

10 sheets of cold-pressed paper

A pre-sharpened pencil

An Ultra Fine Point Sharpie

A sheet filled with tips and tricks

20 candy eggs, Peeps, and other Easter goodies

Egg Hunt Kit

Instead of an in-person egg hunt, The Chattery brings the egg hunt to you.

5 Wooden Eggs with flat bottoms (for displaying!)

6 acrylic paints in primary colors (white, black, blue, red, yellow and ocean breeze)

1 adult-sized plastic apron (paints are not washable from clothes!)

A 2-inch foam brush, a flat brush, and a small paintbrush for details

Plastic tablecloth (save it to reuse for other projects!)

Mod Podge

20 candy eggs, Peeps (of course), and other Easter goodies

Printout with tips and inspiration

Hoppy Hour Basket

Everything you need to take an hour to yourself.

Sugarfina Baby Champagne Bears. Infused with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne, these tiny little bears sparkle in flavors of Brut and Rosé.

One CBD infused bath bomb from Bloom, infused with 100mg of CBD (choose between two different scents)

One can of Recess, a CBD-infused sparkling beverage.

10 candy-stuffed Easter eggs and other Easter goodies

You must be 18 or older to purchase the Hoppy Hour Basket.

All basket sales will end on Wednesday, March 31at 1 PM and will be available for pickup at The Chattery (1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108B) Friday, April 2nd (5 - 7 PM) or Saturday, April 3 (10 - 1 PM); they can also be shipped outside of Chattanooga for an additional fee. All kits are $35.

Details about each kit can be found on The Chattery’s website.

