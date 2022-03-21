The Easter Bunny Is Back at Hamilton Place & Northgate Mall

The Bunny is on his way and can’t wait to see all his hoppy friends at Hamilton Place and Northgate Mall! The springtime season blooms into fun this Friday, March 25th through Saturday, April 16th when you can take family photos and create lasting memories.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos during the following times at both locations:

Monday – Saturday, 11am to 7pm

Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

Availability is limited and reservations are encouraged using our convenient online reservation platform. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the 2022 Easter Bunny photo experience!

We are also excited to announce Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny, which will take place on two special Mondays: March 28 and April 4, from 4pm - 7pm. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

So put on your Easter best and hop over to the Easter Bunny’s garden, located at Center Court in Northgate Mall and on the lower level, Center Court, at Hamilton Place all week long. Please note that both malls are closed on Easter Sunday.

For more information, including hours, photo packages, and to reserve a photo appointment, visit our websites here: Hamilton Place & Northgate Mall