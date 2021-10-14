The Ringgold “Haunted Depot” Is Back From The Grave

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Ringgold Haunted Depot, put on by Ringgold City Downtown Development Authority will be coming back ready to cause screams and get people jumping with fright.

After the disappointing cancellation from last year due to Covid-19, we are happy to announce that we are back, and opening night will be on October 15th at 7:00 p.m. All attractions will run for the last 3 Fridays and Saturdays in October.

The Haunted Depot is the main attraction offering plenty of scares this year! Tickets for the depot are $15 dollars and will be sold from 6:45 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The house will open at 7:00 p.m. and run until everyone that in line has been through the house.

Our Ghost Tours are here and we have stories to share with you. The Ghost tour is a trailer ride around the “supernatural” spots of Ringgold all while our tour hosts tell you stories of the history surrounding the area. Tickets for this attraction are $7.

The Hayride is a family friendly activity, sit back and relax as we take you on a ride through the Ringgold Nature Trail down to our bonfire, where you can hang out, enjoy concessions and then take the next trailer back when you are ready. Tickets for the Hayride are $3.

We will be offering a $20 ticket combo that includes all 3 activities.

There will be concessions and t-shirts for sale and free face-painting on the Depot lawn.

There will be live music playing on stage across from the depot each night from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Bands playing each night will be:

Friday, October 15th – Evan Kennedy

Saturday, October 16th – Stephen Busie Band

Friday, October 22nd – Evan Kennedy (for a second performance)

Saturday, October 23rd – Common Ground

Friday, October 29th – Courtney Daly and the Grind

Saturday, October 30th – Anderson Stone

For question or more information, contact Main Street Manager, Jamie Klementisz at Ringgold City Hall at 706-935-1510.