The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Returns To Chattanooga This October

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that its signature fundraising event in Chattanooga will be held Saturday, October 30.

The 2021 event will not be held in its traditional fashion again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead will unite people together from their homes and neighborhoods all across the area.

This year’s event provides new ways to engage and experience Komen’s mission, while enabling you to connect with the Komen breast cancer community from your own home or neighborhood, while showing that power of one community coming together to fund one mission of ending breast cancer forever.

“We are excited to join together as one community,” said Development Director for Tennessee Joshua Daniel. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with government health guidance and monitoring the evolving risk to our community, many of whom have compromised immune systems and may be unable to receive a COVID vaccine, we will unite as One community from homes and neighborhoods across the area. No matter where you are, we all feel the presence of our one community every step of the way.”

The local event will feature a new audio experience and community scavenger hunt during their walk to help bring the community of hope and compassion together in a new way while they raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. The audio experience will showcase those touched by breast can er and why they walk and fundraise.

Funds raised by the community support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research, needed patient care and public policy action at all levels of government. Together, we are working to discover the cures while supporting people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

“The power of our community is not about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Daniel. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

October 30, 2021

Join us no matter where you are and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.

9:50am Pre-Ceremony Presentation

10:00am Virtual Opening Ceremony

10:45am Walk Where You Are

Register Online Now: https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8780&pg=entry

Visit komen.org for more information on all events near you. Pending health conditions, Komen intends to host all events in its Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK Walk series in-person in 2022, although ways to participate in the program and connect with the community from your own home or neighborhood will remain for those who prefer that option.