There's A New Barbecue Contender In Town

Charlie’s BBQ & Bakery comes out swingin’

I’m all for a high-end dining experience where chefs push the culinary boundaries of possibility, transforming ingredients into nearly unrecognizable artisanal masterpieces of gastronomy. That’s great…once in a while.

For the rest of the time, a big slab of tender brisket, slowly smoked all night long until it’s almost melting, sliced over a massive baked potato with all the fixins, a side of creamy mac and cheese, and perhaps the best chess pie I’ve ever had in my life, is so much more than good enough.

In fact, I would put a well-cooked BBQ meal up against some of the “best” restaurants I’ve ever been to. When judged for focus on integrated depth of flavor and exquisite hardiness, nothing beats this traditional cuisine.

As tempting as it is to jump into the deeply complicated history of American barbecue, today we’re focusing solely on my favorite new spot in town.

Charlie’s BBQ & Bakery opened last October in a renovated service station, and from what I can tell, business is booming.

In the 45 minutes that I was there, the restaurant was full, the staff accepted at least three catering jobs, and they purchased a new smoker to meet steadily growing demand, all while a crew was outside hard at work building an outdoor seating area and small stage for the eventual live music that’s coming this summer.

“We’re going to sod the whole back area and add a bunch of picnic tables. We want to have a place for the community to come and relax,” says pit-master Wes as he steps out of his semi-open kitchen.

They have used the old clear refrigerator doors from the previous pit-stop establishment as a wall between the dining room and kitchen so people can see all of the magic as it happens. It has a cool effect on the layout of the restaurant and makes it appear more spacious than it actually is.

“Don’t be a quitter,” he says in parting, noticing that I’m slowing down on my potato. “That’s going on our next round of t-shirts,” he finishes with a laugh. I assure him that I have no intention of giving up.

“I just want to bake Southern grandma dishes,” says co-owner Elizabeth. It is her passion in life and is a wonderful and righteous passion indeed. And boy is she successful at it.

A dessert cabinet next to the register is full of a variety of hand-crafted treats. I wish I had the room in my stomach to try more. They have ensured that I will return for the rest.

Elizabeth goes on to talk about their new neighborhood and how excited she is to live here.

“Main Street is coming this way. People say it’s a rough neighborhood, but we’ve had nothing but good experiences. If you take care of people, they will take care of you. The people that come in here are Class-A people. We have homeless people that come in and we’re happy to feed them. We take care of our community and they take care of us.”

Charlie’s is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Need some brownie points? Pick up a sweet treat from the bakery collection for your significant other on the way home.

If you aren’t convinced to give them a try, check out their Instagram at @charlieschattanooga and I promise you’ll be on your way.

Just remember that closing time is a guideline only. “Most of our BBQ has to cook for 14 hours. When we’re out, we’re out!” reminds Elizabeth.

Best to come early.