Things Are Looking Very Peachy At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday promises to be a fruitful one at the Chattanooga Market. The annual Peach Festival offers all things peachy: salsas, candles, cobbler…and of course, farm fresh peaches.

A few of the bigger farms—Hazelrig Peach Orchard, Georgia Peach Truck and Melon Patch Farms—will have plenty of peaches just picked Sunday morning.

It’s prime season for produce at Chattanooga Market. Some of the July favorites include okra, blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, blueberries and squashes. The season’s crops will be highlighted soon, too, for the upcoming FiveStar Food Fight happening on July 24th. This year boasts a cast of Market vendors cooking up their finds from the day’s produce, meats, cheese and breads.

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage: Paul Childers at 12:30pm and Courtney Daly, at 2:00pm.

Chattanooga River Market continues on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday 10am-5pm. This Market features local art, food artisans and live music right along the plaza water features. This Saturday, July 9th musician, Paul Childers, will perform from 12-3pm. Free yoga is held every Saturday at 10am, participants should bring their own mat and water.

COMING SOON EVENTS: