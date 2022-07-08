This Weekend In Chattanooga Sports

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in local sports:

Net Elite Choo Choo Blast Baseball Tournament (July 8-10)

  • For more information click here.

2022 Independent Softball Association Youth World Series (July 8-10)

2022 Girls Lacrosse Chattanooga Challenge Tournament (July 9 + 10)

2022 USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships (July 9 + 10, 9a-8p)

