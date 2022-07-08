This Weekend In Chattanooga Sports

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in local sports:
Net Elite Choo Choo Blast Baseball Tournament (July 8-10)
- For more information click here.
2022 Independent Softball Association Youth World Series (July 8-10)
- Location: 4900 LaCollina Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363
2022 Girls Lacrosse Chattanooga Challenge Tournament (July 9 + 10)
- Location: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412
- For Tournament information click here.
2022 USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships (July 9 + 10, 9a-8p)
- Location: 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- For more information click here.
