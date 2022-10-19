Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children

Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937.

As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to a special event at Chambliss Center for Children. During the event, attendees heard from Board Chairman Julie Stowe; Eleanor McCallie Cooper, a descendant of one of the organization’s founders; and local historian Linda Moss Mines about the history of the agency and relevance of the milestone anniversary.

City of Chattanooga CFO Brent Goldberg and Hamilton County Director of Operations Jennifer Pukenas presented proclamations from City Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Mayor Westin Wamp naming October 29th “Chambliss Center for Children Day” in honor of the day the Board first recorded minutes. Afterwards, President and CEO Katie Harbison invited CEO Emeritus Phil Acord to assist her as they revealed the contents of the time capsule.

Harbison and Acord pulled out multiple newspapers from significant days in the agency’s history -- some dating back to the 1920s -- a guest book from the first Time Capsule Opening ceremony in 1978; a topographical map of the 17-acre campus; an agency brochure from the 100th Anniversary; pictures of children from the Vine Street Orphans Home; and numerous newspaper articles. The event concluded with a benediction from Representative Yusuf Hakeem.

“Chambliss Center for Children has a tremendously storied past with so much rich history,” said Communications Coordinator Rachel Carroll. “We have guests here who attended our Centennial celebration in 1972 and some whose families have been supporters of the agency’s mission from its very beginning. Having the opportunity to take a step back into history during this event is truly a unique experience that would not be possible without the thousands of individuals who have made this agency strong for the last 150 years.”

In December of this year, the time capsule will be placed back in the cornerstone of the building. Until that time, Chambliss Center for Children has created an online form on their website to submit ideas regarding what should be included to represent the current happenings of the agency and community.

For more information about Chambliss Center for Children, please visit www.chamblisscenter.org or call 423-698-2456.