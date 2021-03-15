“Triple Victory Of The Six Triple Eight” Exhibit Now Open

In February 1945, the first group of what would become one of the most successful Army units arrived in Glasgow Scotland. These women came from all over the United States and were chosen for a special mission. The United States Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all Black Women’s Army Corps (WAC) unit to serve overseas during World War II. Their story began right outside of Chattanooga, at the Third Women’s Army Corps Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

In January 1945, the unit completed their two-week extended field service training at Fort Oglethorpe. Following this training, they deployed to Birmingham, England in February 1945. Their assignment was to clear a two-year backlog of mail in the European Theater of war. The 855 members of the battalion were given six months to clear the backlog. Working 24 hours a day in three shifts, the women accomplished their task in three months, then were sent to Rouen, France and later Paris to continue processing mail. The unit’s motto of “No Mail, Low Morale,” inspired the women to complete the overwhelming task of getting an estimated 17 million letters and packages delivered to the troops.

They were able to fulfill their mission while also facing an intersectionality of racism and sexism. Dealing with segregation in the Army as well as the struggles faced by the WAC to gain respect as a military branch, the 6888th’s military service can be considered a Triple Victory.

The National Park Service (NPS) awarded the 6th Cavalry Museum a $28,000 African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grant in April 2020 to commemorate and educate the public about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The exhibit features four display cases that take visitors through the story of the 6888th, from the creation of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942 to their return to the US in 1946. An interactive kiosk, exhibit guidebook, and hands-on mail sorting station complete the exhibit. Artifact highlights include an original WAC guidon from the museum’s collection; commendation certificates, service ribbons and a photo of 6888th member Willie Belle Irvin from Moultrie, Georgia; field gear showing what would have been used during overseas training; and a uniform jacket that belonged to a member of the 6888th (on loan from collector Sophie Green).

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $5 adults, $3 for students and children five and younger free. Groups of ten or more will receive special admission of $3 per person with Sunday tours offered by appointment only between 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information about the exhibit or to schedule your group tour, contact the 6th Cavalry Museum at (706) 861-2860, visit our website at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org

