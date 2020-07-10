Two for one cat adoptions at HES Now Through August, because two cats are better than one

Now through August 1st, you can adopt two cats for the price of one at the Humane Educational Society. Our two for one cat adoption fee is $50 and includes spay or neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip for both cats.

Two cats are better than one because they provide each other with exercise, social interaction, and other forms of mental stimulation. Two cats can play and socialize with each other and are less likely to be destructive or engage in other problematic behavior. Two cats are often cleaner than a cat living by itself because cats groom each other, getting at places a single cat cannot reach on its own.

The Humane Educational Society is in the peak of what animal welfare professionals refer to as "kitten season," cat-breeding season. Our shelter is currently caring for over 200 cats and kittens. We hope that our Twofur Cat adoption event will help dozens of kittens find a loving forever home that they can share with a friend. Adopting two cats together is great for the cat and owner's well-being.

Interim Director, Rebecca Bryan said, "Giving your new kitten a buddy has so many benefits. They learn from each other, entertain each other, and keep each other out of trouble. Solo kittens tend to take out all of their playful energy on the humans in their life and may not adjust as well without a friend."

The Humane Educational Society takes our commitment to public health, the well-being of our staff, and quality care for animals at our facility seriously. Therefore, HES is accepting shelter visitors by appointment only. Adopters can view all our adoptable cats here and take advantage of our BOGO Best Friends adoption fee by filling out an online adoption application here.