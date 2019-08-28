Un-Teal There's A Cure

Help make an ovarian cancer cure a reality

Mike and Karen had a long history together. A fairytale romance with an unconventional fancy for each other’s company led to a beautiful marriage, a successful co-owned tech company, and, as Mike called it, a 43-year love affair. High school sweethearts from the get-go, the two were inseparable. The warm smile that engulfs his face any time he mentions her is awe-inspiring.

Unfortunately, in the real world, fairytales don’t always follow the Happily Ever After motif we so desire. In 2011, Karen Collins was diagnosed with Stage 3C ovarian cancer. It was earth shattering for the paramours, but as with their other decisions in life, they made an ambitious choice together. They would fight. The couple spent long lengths of time in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Clinic where Karen underwent experimental treatments and procedures. In 2012, they founded the Karen Collins Un-Teal There Is A Cure Foundation.

So far, Un-Teal has raised more than half a million dollars for ovarian cancer research. Most of the proceeds go to the Mayo Clinic and a percentage goes to Chattanooga locals who have been diagnosed. “We provide them with a nice basket of blankets, a thermos and such to make them feel welcomed and to give them some hope that people are working to stop this thing,” says Mr. Collins.

“Ovarian cancer is very hard to detect. Most of the symptoms are similar to a woman’s monthly menstrual cycle. There are other charities that are working towards finding better ways to detect the cancer. We wanted to be here for the women that already have it. Our purpose is to provide hope through research. If you don’t have hope to help fight this, you’re fighting a losing battle.”

“Alex, how can I help?” I’m glad that you asked. I’ll be donating my humble fee for writing this article to help fight this disease. But it won’t be nearly enough. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Do you have any women in your life? I bet you do. So maybe on September 14th, you can come out for Un-Teal’s Casino Night fundraiser at Stratton Hall. The event will include dinner, a bourbon tasting and cigar bar, games, and Karen’s favorite pastime, dancing.

Un-Teal’s biggest fundraiser of the year will take place on September 27th. The 8th Annual Tee Off “Un-Teal” There is a Cure Golf Tournament will begin at 8:00. Could there be a better use of your time? Work on your swing, have some fun, meet new friends, and help an amazing cause. Visit www.untealthereisacure.org to sign up for either of these events or to send a donation to the charity.

All proceeds from both events will go directly to overcoming this horrible ailment that affects 1 in 75 women. This year alone, 22,000 women will be diagnosed and 15,000 will lose their lives. It is a silent killer with no known cure—yet. Together we can work to remove this unwelcome cancer from our world.

Mike Collins speaks with a cool, calming sense of integrity that I have seen in few individuals. After a long and horrific battle, Karen, unfortunately, lost her life to ovarian cancer in 2016. Our discussion about his choice to continue fighting humbled me. His words about his grief revealed his deep understanding of his life’s work.

“The grief is like going to the gym. The first day, there’s a 100-pound barbell and at first, you can’t do a lot with it. Over time you learn how to deal with the weight, how to move it around, and how to use it. But the weight never changes.”