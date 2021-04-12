Virtual Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K Run Set For April 17-24

In order to keep everyone safe while educating the community about the dangers of melanoma, the 9th annual Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K will be a virtual race again this year. The event will take place April 17 – 24, 2021.

Since this family-friendly event is virtual, participants get to choose when and where they run. Whether in your neighborhood, on your favorite trail, or at the gym, simply run or walk a 5K between April 17 – 24, 2021, and send in your results. For those with a competitive spirit, there is an option to upload your official 5K time through the race GPS app.

To register as a race participant, visit memorial.org/race. The entry price is $30 and includes a race t-shirt and swag bag that will be mailed to participants. There is also a $10 entry price for those who do not want a race t-shirt or swag bag. Participants can form a fundraising team to help make an even bigger impact in our community.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Elizabeth R. Smith Melanoma Program at CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute, which supports the prevention, awareness, and research of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

CHI Memorial Foundation would like to thank the Gold Medal presenting sponsor First Horizon Bank, and Bronze Medal sponsors Graybar, Hospice of Chattanooga, Rich and Barbara Kramer, Noon Development, Pointe General Contractors, Remedy Medical Properties, SmartBank, and T.U. Parks with Brasfield & Gorrie for their support of Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K.

For more information about Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K, call the CHI Memorial Foundation at 423.495.7465. Sponsorships are available. To learn more about melanoma risk factors, symptoms, and treatment, visit memorial.org/melanoma.

