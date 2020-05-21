Virtual Summer Invention Challenge For Students Kicks Off In June

An online Summer Invention Challenge for students across the region is set to kick off June 1. Bright Spark’s Summer Invention Challenge is designed to ignite creative confidence in students and educators. Registration is free, and the deadline to sign-up is May 31.

Students who are 4th-grade through 12th-grade are eligible to participate in the Summer Invention Challenge, and registrants are invited to team up or participate individually.

As part of the challenge, students must identify an existing real-world challenge, create a new service or product that solves the challenge and submit a pitch video introducing the solution and prototype.

Pitch videos will be voted on by the public via social media to determine the finalists, and a judging panel will select a winner, who will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on June 30. The winner will receive a $100 gift card.

“The Summer Invention Challenge is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said Mary Kim, Bright Spark Leader. “We are continually amazed at the creative ideas students have. It’s a refreshing reminder that innovation is not restricted by age,” she added.

Kim stated that Bright Spark’s mission is to equip students with the skills needed to continue innovating throughout their life.

Last year’s Invention Challenge included pitch videos from students in Tennessee and Georgia and featured products such as a neon book light, rain gutter for electricity and freshwater, a clip-on protection device to prevent hot car deaths of young children and pets and a “Connect-A-Pillow,” among others.

For more information on the program, please visit bridgeinnovate.com/brightspark