Virtually Touring The 3rd Women’s Army Corps Training Facility

On Saturday, May 1, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites you to participate in a virtual program exploring the 3rd Women’s Army Corps Training Center.

This program will be accessible on the park’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel . Instructions on accessing an audio described version of the program will be provided on the park’s social media platforms as well.

Most visitors to Chickamauga Battlefield do not realize how much history has unfolded on the grounds of the nation’s first national military park. This park’s history includes the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. Chickamauga Battlefield was used to train thousands of soldiers involved in these conflicts.

During World War II, the park was home to the 3rd Women’s Army Corps Training Center. Many of the center’s ruins remained entangled and hidden until now. We invite you to join us on this virtual tour of the 3rd WAC Training Center as we explore some of these uncovered ruins.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

