Where Breakfast Is King

Gracing St. Elmo with syrup-drenched perfection

Anthony Bourdain contained a plethora of multi-tiered wisdom. He would often confront difficult issues head on with honesty and gumption. Other times, his words would surprise with simple perspective when we were expecting something complex and off the cuff.

“What nicer thing can you do for somebody than make them breakfast?”

Many of us can point to his legacy as a direct inspiration when we think about why we love food and the different peoples of the world as much as we do. As we celebrate his recent birthday, I wanted to talk about a place of honesty and passion, a place I often imagine he would have loved; a celebration of that breakfast that Bourdain seemed to cherish so much. A need for honest food, straight from the heart.

If you haven’t yet visited Syrup and Eggs in St. Elmo, it is exactly that.

“I like an obvious name that tells you exactly what it is. I wanted something that if you read it, it would invoke a specific feeling,” says proprietor Ocia Hartley, who has finally fulfilled a dream she has had since she was ten years old.

Here, breakfast is king. Syrup and Eggs has a focused mission of providing Chattanooga with a place to devour a delicious breakfast. Many of us brush breakfast off. We’re too busy to eat it, and if not, we’re at least too busy to enjoy eating it.

I often find myself shoving a protein bar into my face as I spill my coffee on the counter and hit my head on the cupboard on my way out the door.

This behavior is a totally and utterly unfair way to treat myself. A gem like Syrup and Eggs, housed in an old fire station, glows with St. Elmo’s nostalgic charm and reminds me of the importance of what I so often overlook. Four weekly specials, including a new pancake offering nearly every single week since they opened two years ago, make this a spot I end up at over and over.

Nourish your soul with a beautiful stack of pancakes cooked by Chef Chris McJunkin and the other culinary staff. Local pork and sausages awaken our palates and are enhanced by herbs and flowers from Crabtree Farms.

Ocia has two different egg purveyors almost within walking distance. All of this can be washed down with Mad Priest’s special breakfast blend. This communal responsibility leads to a menu that is simultaneously classic in Southern technique and boundary-pushing in creativity and execution.

Cardamom-scented cakes with sugared peaches, smoked chili pecans, fresh basil, and ginger butter. Blue Cornmeal “Taco” Pancakes with poached eggs, pickled jalapenos, crema, cilantro, and maple pico. Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes. Persian Love Pancakes with rose syrup, cardamom, pistachio, and vanilla. Bananas Foster Pancakes with rum sauce. Earl Grey and Bergamot Pancakes with almonds, sweet cream drizzle, and orange syrup.

Do I need to continue? I could, all day long.

My mouth is begging me to go back. And without mimosas or Irish coffee on the menu, your meal won’t even break the bank. There are also plenty of options for people without a sweet tooth. Biscuit sandwiches, homemade bagels, an Atlantic salmon lox plate, traditional egg offerings, and possibly the best grits in town are all on offer.

Syrup and Eggs is open Friday through Sunday until 2 p.m. The word has spread, so be prepared for a short wait. It is absolutely worth it. I’ll be the one in the corner cowering from the sunlight and devouring syrup-drenched short stacks of delicious fluffy perfection as I attempt to hide my inner glutton.