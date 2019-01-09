Who Would Make A MoonPie Beer?

Naked River finds a home on the Southside

“We wanted a place where time erases. It was always about having a great environment,” says Jake Raulston, the President of Naked River Brewing Company.

I have a flight of seven beers sitting next to my sample of Texas-style brisket. I’m trying to listen to what Jake and his business partner Mike are saying, but that brisket keeps winking at me, distracting me, calling my name.

It’s such a comfortable space, a perfect spot to spend a happy afternoon with friends and loved ones. They have unabashedly achieved their goal.

The beers are good. Really good, even.

“It’s important for us that we don’t get set in our ways of brewing,” says Jake. “We have to keep changing it up. We’re really after in-your-face flavors.”

The brewery has partnered with MoonPie, a Chattanooga staple, to create a MoonPie Stout. The brewing team hand-crumbles 900 pounds of pies per brew session to create a sweet 8% ABV stout with a smooth, marshmallow-filled finish. I’m usually not into sweet beers, but this one is delicious and full of nostalgia.

The Gorge IPA, their best-selling brew since they opened late last year, is juicy and smooth with citrus notes stemming from Mosaic and Citra hops. The Robo C.O.P. (Coffee Oatmeal Porter) is excellently eye-opening, malty and rich. Created through a partnership with Velvet Robot Coffee, the dark brew concoction will put a distinct pep in your step.

That brisket though, it’s something special. To be honest, I haven’t had brisket this good outside of the state of Texas until now. The menu offers a wide range of BBQ and traditional sides: pulled pork, smoked turkey, ribs, potato salad, slaw, greens, and more.

Haven’t had enough moon pie? Try one of four deep-fried offerings for dessert. A grilled cheese sandwich is sure to please the little ones at the family-friendly taproom.

The brewery has a decidedly outdoorsy feel. All the owners and partners of Naked River are avid nature lovers and wanted to pay homage to their passion for wilderness and the natural world.

“We all grew up on the river,” says Mike Robinson, a partner at the brewery.

The small tight-knit team has a communal mentality about their mission. The brewery is an avid supporter of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, which vows to protect 17,000 acres of Tennessee’s River Gorge. A portion of sales from the Gorge IPA goes directly to the trust.

The building is sprawling, a massive, open floor plan that connects the brewing equipment and process face to face with the guests. Believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Chattanooga, the structure began as a foundry around 1875.

Naked River Brewing Company is open seven days a week. During the warmer months, the outdoor patio is prime real estate for anyone looking to enjoy a relaxing day. Follow them online at @nakedriverbrew. You can also rent the upstairs area out for private events in the 75-person range.

Come on out and support locality, craftsmanship, and deliciousness.